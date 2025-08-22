Premier League Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Chelsea vs West Ham United In India?

Chelsea will take on their London rival, West Ham United, in their second Premier League clash. The Blues played out a goalless draw with Crystal Palace in the first game.

The Blues secured a spot in the Champions League and also lifted the Europa Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Chelsea made a number of signings in the transfer window and will again target a spot in the top four.

West Ham are managed by Graham Potter, who knows some Chelsea players very well. The Hammers didn't have the ideal start, but they will definitely fancy their chances on their home turf.

When will the Chelsea vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Chelsea vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-26 match will take place on Saturday, August 23.

Where will the Chelsea vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Chelsea vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-26 will take place at London Stadium in London, England.

What time will the Chelsea vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-26 Match start?

The Chelsea vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-26 Match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-26 Match?

The Chelsea vs West Ham United Premier League 2025-26 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday.

