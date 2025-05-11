Premier League: Liverpool Held to 2-2 Draw by Ten-men Arsenal, No Clarity Yet Over UEFA Champions League Spots

Having already been crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw against the team that were competing with them for the league title in Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday (May 11).

Cody Gakpo gave the Reds the lead in the 20th minute and the lead was doubled just about a minute later by Luis Diaz.

However, Arsenal mounted a fight back of their own and managed to pull things level in the second half.

First Gabriel Martinelli headed home from close range and then Mikel Merino scored the equaliser with 20 minutes to go.

Unfortunately for Merino he would complicate things by getting sent off for picking up a second yellow card.

Arsenal Hold On to One Point

The result of that sending off was that Arsenal now had to sit deep and defend, with one point realistically being the best they could salvage.

They did manage to defend well, although could have had a winner as skipper Martin Odegaard shot from close range but ended up firing inches wide.

Full-back Andy Robertson thought he scored in the final minute of extra time from a corner rebound but the goal was rightly ruled out for a foul by Ibrahima Kounate in the build-up.

In the end, the Gunners were able to hold on to a point and it was well-deserved.

UCL Hopes Still Abound

But the result also means a lack of clarity on the UEFA Champions League spots as even Arsenal have not yet qualified.

Liverpool are through but the remainder of the 4 spots are very much up for grabs.