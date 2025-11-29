Updated 29 November 2025 at 10:10 IST
Premier League Matchweek 13: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Fixtures And Live Streaming Details
Matchweek thirteen of the ongoing 2025-26 edition of the Premier League starts with Burnley taking on Brentford. The biggest clash of the week is scheduled to be played between Chelsea and Arsenal
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will look to cement their place at the top as Matchweek Thirteen gets underway with a clash between Brentford and Burnley. Arsenal are in red-hot form currently and have lost only one game in the previous five that they have played. They are now gearing up to face Chelsea in the headline clash of Matchweek Thirteen. Even if Chelsea manage to defeat Arsenal, they wouldn't be able to go to the top of the table.
Enzo Maresca's Chelsea are coming off a dominant win against Barcelona in the ongoing UEFA Champions League and they will like to keep the winning momentum going. Enzo Maresca's Blues have won seven out of their last 12 games so far in the season and with 23 points to their name, they are in the second spot of the Premier League points table.
Manchester City and Liverpool have problems of their own and they do not look like ending anytime soon. City, who were looking like an invincible force at a point in time, have lost four out of their previous five Premier League games. Arne Slot's Liverpool, who now find themselves out of the top 10, will lock horns with West Ham United and will eye a shot at redemption.
Here Are The Fixtures For Matchweek Thirteen
Saturday, November 29, 2025
- 8:30 PM: Brentford vs Burnley
- 8:30 PM: Manchester City vs Leeds United
- 8:30 PM: Sunderland vs Bournemouth
- 11:00 PM: Everton vs Newcastle United
Sunday, November 30, 2025
- 1:30 AM: Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham
- 5:30 PM: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
- 7:35 PM: Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
- 7:35 PM: Nottingham Forest vs Brighton and Hove Albion
- 7:35 PM: West Ham United vs Liverpool
- 10:00 PM: Chelsea vs Arsenal
Here's How To Watch Premier League Matchweek Thirteen
Fans can catch all the action of the upcoming Matchweek Thirteen on the Star Sports channels or stream them on the Disney+ Hotstar application or website. International users can watch the games on Peacock in the USA, Sky Sports in the UK, Optus Sport in Australia, and DAZN in Canada.
