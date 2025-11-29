Premier League Matchweek 13: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Fixtures And Live Streaming Details

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will look to cement their place at the top as Matchweek Thirteen gets underway with a clash between Brentford and Burnley. Arsenal are in red-hot form currently and have lost only one game in the previous five that they have played. They are now gearing up to face Chelsea in the headline clash of Matchweek Thirteen. Even if Chelsea manage to defeat Arsenal, they wouldn't be able to go to the top of the table.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea are coming off a dominant win against Barcelona in the ongoing UEFA Champions League and they will like to keep the winning momentum going. Enzo Maresca's Blues have won seven out of their last 12 games so far in the season and with 23 points to their name, they are in the second spot of the Premier League points table.

Manchester City and Liverpool have problems of their own and they do not look like ending anytime soon. City, who were looking like an invincible force at a point in time, have lost four out of their previous five Premier League games. Arne Slot's Liverpool, who now find themselves out of the top 10, will lock horns with West Ham United and will eye a shot at redemption.

Here Are The Fixtures For Matchweek Thirteen

Saturday, November 29, 2025

8:30 PM: Brentford vs Burnley

8:30 PM: Manchester City vs Leeds United

8:30 PM: Sunderland vs Bournemouth

11:00 PM: Everton vs Newcastle United

Sunday, November 30, 2025

1:30 AM: Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

5:30 PM: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

7:35 PM: Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

7:35 PM: Nottingham Forest vs Brighton and Hove Albion

7:35 PM: West Ham United vs Liverpool

10:00 PM: Chelsea vs Arsenal

