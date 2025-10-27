Premier League Set To Ditch Boxing Day Tradition, Major Fixture Revamp To Be Followed This Season: Report

The Premier League is all set to bring a change to its Boxing Day tradition. The Premier League have traditionally kept some big football matches exclusively for Boxing Day, just a day after Christmas.

Premier League Set To Disrupt Boxing Day Rituals

There has been a long-standing custom to conduct Premier League matches on Boxing Day. But as per a Daily Mail report, there will only be one Premier League match on Boxing Day, due to the piling of fixtures. The reason being, December 26 is a Friday, and the Premier League is set to treat it like any other Friday. Matches will be played over the weekend on December 27 and 28 rather than on Boxing Day.

The Premier League is designated to have 33 weekends as per the broadcast contract. FA Cup matches are also being held on weekends after replays are scrapped, while the rise in UEFA competition matches has also been factored in, as per the report. A final decision is still pending, but the Premier League is likely to make an exception this year.

The Premier League has arguably been the most-watched football league in the world due to its competitiveness. Clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal boast of huge number of loyal fans, and they are likely to be deprived this time.

Advertisement

Also Read: Napoli Suffer Huge Blow As Kevin De Bruyne Likely To Miss Rest Of 2025 After Sustaining Serious Thigh Injury

Manchester United Brought Up Their 3rd Consecutive Win In EPL

Manchester United wrapped up their third consecutive win in the Premier League for the first time under the watch of Ruben Amorim against Brighton & Hove Albion. A brace from Bryan Mbeumo, a goal apiece from Casemiro and Matheus Cunha, proved to be enough for the Red Devils to rack up another home win.

Advertisement