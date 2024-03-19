×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

‘Price you pay for being an all-timer’: Concerns rise over Ronaldo's feet as fans praise dedication

Fans express concern as images of Cristiano Ronaldo's swollen feet emerge, yet laud his unwavering dedication and hard work.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo | Image:X/screengrab/Instagram/ Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 2 min read
Cristiano Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, has undeniably left an indelible mark on the sport. With a career spanning two decades, his consistent dominance in world football is exemplary. Renowned for his unparalleled work ethic, athleticism, and goal-scoring prowess, Ronaldo has continually set new standards. His impact transcends generations, solidifying his legacy as a football icon.

Fans were concerned about Cristiano Ronaldo's foot pictures, showcasing his hard work and dedication to the sport

Fans' curiosity has been piqued by the latest images of Cristiano Ronaldo's foot, which show his unwavering dedication and tireless efforts in the sport. Recently, Ronaldo revealed a little bit of his free time on social media when he uploaded a photo of himself relaxing by the pool with the message "recharging." Fans, however, couldn't help but notice what appeared to be swelling in his feet, which sparked conversations and worries among his supporters.

Cristiano Ronaldo is relaxing during this little break before rejoining the Portuguese national team for their friendly matches against Slovenia and Sweden later this week. Ronaldo scored ten goals in nine appearances during the European Qualifiers, and his performances were crucial in leading the national team to the Euro 2024 championship game. Portugal's hopes are high as they want to repeat their 2016 triumph and win the championship, having been drawn to play Turkiye, Czechia, and the winner of Playoff C in the group stage.

A further layer of significance surrounds Ronaldo's involvement in Euro 2024, as it is expected to be his final international tournament with Portugal.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

