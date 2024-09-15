sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:45 IST, September 15th 2024

PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma ruled out of Champions League opener against Girona

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will miss his club's opening match in the Champions League this season because of a muscular problem in his right thigh, the French league club said on Sunday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Gianluigi Donnarumma | Image: AP
