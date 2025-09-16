Real Madrid vs Marseille Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

Two European heavyweights will collide in what is expected to be a thrilling match in week one of the UEFA Champions League. La Liga titans Real Madrid will host Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille in the opening clash of their respective UCL 2025-26 campaigns in the Spanish capital.

The upcoming UEFA Champions League fixture will be a thrilling one to watch as both sides will be keen to secure a tremendous start in the group stage and carry the momentum in the competition.

Real Madrid To Open UEFA Champions League Campaign Against Marseille At Home

Under Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid would be a dreadful side, given that they top the La Liga standings and are also undefeated in their past five fixtures.

The return of Jude Bellingham from injury will bolster the midfield, while the attacking unit will feature Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr. Los Blancos' star power will be frightening for the opposition.

The visiting Marseille, under the coaching of Roberto De Zerbi, has been solid in the Ligue 1 competition. But their performance has been shaky, with two wins and two losses in the four games they have played.

Stars like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Timothy Weah and Mason Greenwood would be the key players for their side in the upcoming match-up. They would be put to the test against a solid Real Madrid attacking unit.

In terms of head-to-head numbers, Real Madrid holds the clinical edge, as in the past meetings, they have secured four wins and are undefeated. It will be a challenge for Marseille to break the jinx.

Real Madrid vs Marseille: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Real Madrid vs Marseille UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Marseille UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 12:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Real Madrid vs Marseille UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Marseille UEFA Champions League match will take place at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

How To Watch The Real Madrid vs Marseille UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Marseille UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.