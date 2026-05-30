PSG vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Final In India?

An European title will be at stake for Arsenal when they take on PSG in the Champions League final on Saturday at Puskas Arena, Budapest. The Gunners have already lifted the Champions League title this season and will have a chance to add their first UCL title to the cabinet.

Mikel Arteta's side is currently unbeaten leading up to the final and has only conceded six goals so far.

PSG vs Arsenal Live Streaming Details

When Will The PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final Match Take Place?

The PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final match will take place on Saturday, 30 May.

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Where Will The PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final Match Take Place?

The PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final match will take place at the Puskas Arena, Budapest.

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At What Time The PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final Match Take Place?

The PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday.

How To Watch The PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final Match Live Telecast?