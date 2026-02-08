PSG vs Marseille Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ligue 1 In India?

Senny Mayulu celebrates after scoring his side' second goal during the French League One soccer match between PSG and Rennes in Paris | Image: AP

PSG will host Marseille at Parc des Princes on February 9, 2026, for their Ligue 1 clash. The hosts are currently second in the league table, trailing Lens by 1 point, and a win against Marseille will see them reclaim the top spot on the table.

PSG have won their last six Ligue 1 matches, including a 2-1 away win against Strasbourg. The win saw them leading the Ligue 1 table with Lens trailing by two points. However, their Ligue 1 title contenders won their match against Rennes and replaced PSG with one point difference between the two sides.

Meanwhile, Marseille's form, on the other hand, have been erratic recently with their last three league games consisting of a win, a draw, and a defeat. Despite that, they remain Ligue 1's most prolific attacking line-up, with 46 league goals, which is three more than PSG, though they have conceded more goals than their rivals.

PSG vs Marseille Live Streaming Details

When Will The PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 2025-26 match will take place on Monday, February 9, 2026.

Where Will The PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 2025-26 match will take place at the Parc des Princes, Paris, France.

What Time Will The PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Start?

The PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 2025-26 match will start at 1:15 AM IST on Monday.

Where Can You Watch The PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?