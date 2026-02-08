Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match In India?

Inter Milan will make a trip to Sassuolo on February 8, 2026, at the Mapei Stadium for their Serie A clash, with the former intending to hold onto their top spot in the league table. Inter Milan go into the match on an 11-match unbeaten streak in the Serie A, whereas Sassuolo will be hoping for a positive result after consecutive victories over Cremonese and Pisa.

Since their defeat against Arsenal in the Champions League, Inter Milan have netted at least two goals in four consecutive games, including a 2-1 victory over Torino in midweek Coppa Italia action. Notably, Milan is currently 1st in the league table with 55 points, whereas their rivals AC Milan are trailing by 5 points.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo are currently in the 11th spot with 29 points and will be hoping for a first set of three consecutive wins in all competitions this season.

Advertisement

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Live Streaming Details

When will the Sassuolo vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Sassuolo vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

Advertisement

Where will the Sassuolo vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match take place?

The Sassuolo vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 will take place at Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia.

What time will the Sassuolo vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match start?

The Sassuolo vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match will start at 10:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Sassuolo vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match?

Unfortunately, the Sassuolo vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match cannot be live televised in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Sassuolo vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match?