PSG vs Strasbourg Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ligue 1 In India?

PSG players celebrate after scoring against Atalanta in the UCL | Image: AP

PSG will host a high-flying Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 clash at Parc des Princes. Luis Enrique's side cannot take things for granted, as just one point separates the top three clubs in the French top tier.

The defending champions played out a 1-1 draw with Lille and have maintained their position at the top with 16 points. PSG have been boosted by the return of Marquinhos and Désiré Doué, but the likes of Joao Neves and Ousmane Dembele continue to recover from injuries.

Strasbourg have never managed to beat PSG in Paris and they will definitely fancy their chances this time. Les Parisiens' recent stuttering in the Ligue 1 would definitely hand Strasbourg a golden chance to end their prolonged drought on their turf.

Strasburg's five wins in the top flight happen to be the best start to a season since their title-winning campaign back in 1978-79.

PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 2025-26 match will take place on Saturday, October 18.

Where Will The PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 2025-26 match will take place at the Parc des Princes, Paris, France.

What Time Will The PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Start?

The PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 2025-26 match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Saturday.

Where Can You Watch The PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?