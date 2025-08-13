PSG vs Tottenham Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch UEFA Super Cup Final Live In India?

Two European titans are all set to collide in a big-money match-up, and the UEFA Super Cup title would be up for grabs. Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain will lock horns against Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup Final.

It would be an intriguing final as PSG reigns supreme in Ligue 1, while Spurs have been struggling to be at the top of the Premier League standings for quite a while.

It all comes down to a better strategy making as the two football titans will lock horns for the bragging rights in the European region.

PSG Set To Battle Tottenham In UEFA Super Cup Final, Title Up For Grabs

Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain have been on a flyer ever since they won the Champions League title after beating Inter Milan 5-0 in the final. PSG earned a historic treble, but fell short in the FIFA Club World Cup Final to Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur also ended their longstanding trophy drought after defeating a subpar Manchester United 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League Final.

The Paris Saint-Germain is undeniably the favourite to win as they have carried themselves ahead in two finals and won one of them. But Tottenham Hotspur would be sharper as they have engaged in two club friendlies before the UEFA Super Cup.

For Paris Saint-Germain, star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma may not be a part of their playing XI since he is exiting the club after both sides failed to reach an agreement.

Tottenham will also be lacking some star power since they have sold Son Heung-min to MLS outfit LAFC. James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are also injured and may not be part of the playing squad.

Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will the PSG vs Tottenham UEFA Super Cup Final Take Place?

The PSG vs Tottenham UEFA Super Cup Final will take place on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 12:30 AM IST (12:00 PM PT / 03:00 PM ET).

Where Will the PSG vs Tottenham UEFA Super Cup Final Take Place?

The PSG vs Tottenham UEFA Super Cup Final will take place at the Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy.

How To Watch The PSG vs Tottenham UEFA Super Cup Final Live Streaming?

Fans worldwide can watch the PSG vs Tottenham UEFA Super Cup Final live on the SonyLIV website and app with an active subscription.