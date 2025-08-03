Punjab FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Group D Fixture On TV And Online Live

Updated 3 August 2025 at 14:58 IST
The oldest tournament in Indian football, the Durand Cup 2025 will see an exciting Punjab FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC take place as the second match of the day. The Group D fixture will see the Punjab side open their campaign against a team who have already played 2 games and are yet to register even a single point in the campaign thus far.
For Punjab, a win in this match will do two things - it will eliminate Karbi Anglong Morning Star from the competition and also ensure that Punjab FC get on the scoreboard, as many see them as the favourites to easily make it out of this group given their other opponents are Bodoland FC and ITBP FT.
Here we take a look at how it is you can view this match on live TV and live streaming.
The Punjab FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC match of Durand Cup 2025 will be played at the Sports Authority India Stadium in Nabha, Punjab.
The Durand Cup 2025 match between Punjab FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC will take place on August 3, 2025 (Sunday).
The Durand Cup match between Punjab FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC will start at 7 PM IST.
The Durand Cup 2025, Group D match between Punjab FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches on live TV will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.
