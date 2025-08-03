Punjab FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Group D Fixture On TV And Online Live

Punjab FC will take on Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC in a Durand Cup 2025 match. | Image: ISL

The oldest tournament in Indian football, the Durand Cup 2025 will see an exciting Punjab FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC take place as the second match of the day. The Group D fixture will see the Punjab side open their campaign against a team who have already played 2 games and are yet to register even a single point in the campaign thus far.

For Punjab, a win in this match will do two things - it will eliminate Karbi Anglong Morning Star from the competition and also ensure that Punjab FC get on the scoreboard, as many see them as the favourites to easily make it out of this group given their other opponents are Bodoland FC and ITBP FT.

Here we take a look at how it is you can view this match on live TV and live streaming.

Punjab FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC - Live Streaming

Where will the Punjab FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC match of the Durand Cup 2025 be played?

The Punjab FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC match of Durand Cup 2025 will be played at the Sports Authority India Stadium in Nabha, Punjab.

When will the Durand Cup 2025 match between Punjab FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC be played?

The Durand Cup 2025 match between Punjab FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC will take place on August 3, 2025 (Sunday).

What time will the Punjab FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Durand Cup match start?

The Durand Cup match between Punjab FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC will start at 7 PM IST.

Where can you livestream Punjab FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Durand Cup 2025 Group F match?