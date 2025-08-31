Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?

FC Barcelona in their previous fixture in La Liga | Image: X/@FCBarcelona

La Liga 2025-2026: Rayo Vallecano will take on Barcelona in their forthcoming match of the La Liga 2025-2026, at the Estadio de Vallecas in Puente de Vallecas, Spain, on Monday, September 1.

The match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona will kick off at 1 AM IST.

Rayo Vallecano are coming into this match after beating Neman Grodno 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League Qualification fixture. The win in their previous fixture will help them stay motivated in their upcoming match.

Rayo Vallecano started their 2025-2026 season of La Liga with a 3-1 victory against Girona. However, they conceded a 1-0 defeat against Athletic Club in their last fixture in La Liga.

On the other hand, Barcelona have stayed unbeaten in their previous fixtures. Barcelona will be worried in their upcoming match as one of their main player in the first eleven, Gavi, has been ruled out after sustaining an injury in his right knee.

Currently, Barcelona hold the third place in the La Liga standings with six points from two matches, just behind Real Madrid and Villarreal.

