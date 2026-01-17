Updated 17 January 2026 at 18:35 IST
RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Bundesliga Match Live In India?
RB Leipzig host Bayern Munich in Bundesliga Matchday 18. Leipzig seek resilience after beating Freiburg, while Bayern, led by Harry Kane, aim to extend their lead following a dominant reverse fixture win.
Matchday 18 in the Bundesliga features some thrilling action between two titanic sides. RB Leipzig would be hosting the title defenders, Bayern Munich. Two of the fiercest challengers in the German Bundesliga will be in action at the Red Bull Arena.
RB Leipzig is coming in with a significant positive approach following a 2-0 victory over Freiburg. They dominated throughout the fixture, with their defensive unit standing out. Leipzig goes against the title defenders, Bayern Munich, in the competition. They will be put to the test against FCB's commanding form.
Bayern Munich, on the other hand, is currently at the top of the table and is way clear of Borussia Dortmund in the points table. The last time Leipzig had visited the Allianz Arena in a reverse fixture, FCB thrashed RBL with a 6-0 finish. The attacking unit, which features Harry Kane, is expected to unleash its best side against Leipzig.
Expect some top-class football in the upcoming competition as Leipzig's pressing style will be up against Bayern's high-tempo approach. FCB would be keen to extend its lead in the points table, while Leipzig wants to upset the team leaders and also secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League.
RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Live Streaming
When Will The RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Match Take Place?
The RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match will take place on Saturday, January 17, 2026.
At What Time Does The RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Match Take Place?
The RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match will kick off at 11:00 PM IST.
Where Will The RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Match Take Place?
The RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match will take place at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany.
How To Watch The RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Match live on TV?
The Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.
How To Watch The RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Match Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match live on the SonyLiv app and website with an active subscription.
