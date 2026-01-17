United Star Benjamin Sesko Sets The Tone For Manchester Derby In Premier League: 'It'd Be Massive To Beat Them'

Premier League 2025-26: Ahead of the Manchester derby, Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko reflected on adjusting to the Premier League's intensity and the stakes of beating their arch-rivals, Manchester City, in the upcoming match at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"It'd be massive to beat them--they've dominated for a decade, but it won't be easy. We must stay focused and detail-oriented; one lapse means conceding. Everyone needs to be 100 per cent," Sesko told exclusively to JioHotstar.

In his early days at Manchester United, the footballer said, "It's been really good--a totally new life, everything on another level. Once your body and mind adjust, you see how great it is and what a pleasure to play for this club. So far, I've really liked it."

Sesko said the Premier League is more intense, and you need to be perfect every second. "Premier League is on another level. Everything is way faster; you must be perfect every second, no time to think twice. Plus, everyone is very physical."

On adjusting to the Premier League's pace, the star footballer added, "The transition is big, so body and mind need time to adapt to the speed. It takes a couple of weeks or months."

On January 5, Manchester United announced the departure of their head coach, Ruben Amorim, with former club stalwart Darren Fletcher set to take charge of the team from Wednesday's fixture against Burnley.

The Red Devils took to their official website to share the announcement with fans, as they sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, with eight wins, seven draws and five losses in 19 games, and have just 31 points, 17 points behind table-toppers Arsenal (48 points). They have drawn their last three fixtures, winning one and losing one.