Real Betis vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?

La Liga 2025-2026: Real Betis will lock horns with FC Barcelona in the upcoming La Liga 2025-2026 fixture at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Saturday, December 6.

The match between Real Betis and FC Barcelona will kick off at 11 PM IST. The two teams have played 30 matches against each other, out of which Betis clinched three games, and the Catalans have sealed 22 wins. Meanwhile, five matches ended in a draw.

Real Betis have clinched three wins and shared points in two games in their previous five fixtures. Betis are coming into this match after a 4-1 win over Torrent CF in the Copa del Rey on December 4. Betis hold fifth place on the La Liga 2025-2026 standings with 24 points from 14 matches.

On the other hand, FC Barcelona clinched four wins and conceded just one defeat in their previous five fixtures. The Catalans clinched 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid in their previous match on December 3. Barcelona hold the top spot on the La Liga standings with 37 points from 15 matches.

Real Betis vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Real Betis vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Real Betis vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will take place on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

Where Will The Real Betis vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Real Betis vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will take place at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

What Time Will The Real Betis vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Start?

The Real Betis vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 11 PM IST on Saturday.

Where Can You Watch The Real Betis vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Real Betis vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Real Betis vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?