Real Betis vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga In India?

Real Madrid will seek to continue their winning run when they take on Real Betis in a La Liga encounter. Madrid have won all three of their matches at Santiago Bernabéu, but Real Betis will always pose a challenge on their home turf.

Both Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe have hit their stride at this early stage and Jose Mourinho will once again rely on his two star players to grind out a win from what could turn out as a difficult fixture. Madrid are yet to engineer a win at Estadio de La Cartuja in their last four visits and played a 1-1 draw last season.

But Betis were inflicted a 5-2 rout by Levante, and Manuel Pellegrini will be eager to address all the leaks before facing Los Blancos.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga Live Streaming

When Will The Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Take Place?

Advertisement

The Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga match will take place on Saturday, September 4 (IST).

At What Time Will The Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Start?

Advertisement

The Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Take Place?

The Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga match will take place at Estadio de La Cartuja, Spain.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga Match?

Fans in India can watch the Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga match live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Live on TV?