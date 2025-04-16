'Ninety Minutes At The Bernabeu Are Very Long': Real Madrid Confident To Turn UCL Tie Around Against Arsenal At Home

Real Madrid and Arsenal are all set to face off in the UEFA Champions League tonight. The match is set to be a high profile encounter as two of the biggest clubs in European football are set to take on one another. The match is all set to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid which is the home ground of Real Madrid. This will be the second leg of the quarterfinal with the first leg already having been played in London a few days ago. Real Madrid will be heading into the clash with a disadvantage as they are down by three goals on aggregate score.

Real Madrid Confident To Turn Tie Around At Home

Real Madrid as they head into the quarterfinal with a 3 goal deficit will be looking to be at the top of their game from the get go. Real Madrid are confident of turning the tie around. Real Madrid are considered as the kings of the Champions League and have the most titles in the history of the tournament.

Their confidence can be seen via a social media post that was shared by Real Madrid. The post was a short video with multiple translations of the phrase, “Ninety Minutes At The Bernabeu Are Very Long.”

Real Madrid's Strong UCL Record At The Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have a spectacular record at home in the UEFA Champions League and have managed to perform spectacular comebacks at the stadium. Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti also stated the same as he credited Real Madrid's stadium atmosphere to be magical.

“The Bernabeu has magic, everyone knows it’s a special atmosphere. Tomorrow we need a bit of everything, quality and a complete game in terms of physicality and collective attitude. Not one of these things can go wrong,” said Carlo Ancelotti in his statement.