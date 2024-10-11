Published 19:10 IST, October 11th 2024
Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal undergoes surgery on his right knee
The Spanish club called the surgery successful and said the player would start his recovery process in the coming days. Dani Carvajal suffered his likely season-ending injury during a Spanish league game last weekend.
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal grimaces in pain during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villareal in Madrid, Spain | Image: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
