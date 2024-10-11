sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mohan Bhagwat | US Elections | Middle East Conflict | Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails |

Published 19:10 IST, October 11th 2024

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal undergoes surgery on his right knee

The Spanish club called the surgery successful and said the player would start his recovery process in the coming days. Dani Carvajal suffered his likely season-ending injury during a Spanish league game last weekend.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dani Carvajal
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal grimaces in pain during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villareal in Madrid, Spain | Image: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

19:10 IST, October 11th 2024