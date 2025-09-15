Real Madrid Gain Major Strength With Jude Bellingham Available For UCL 2025-2026 Season Opener Against Olympique Marseille

Real Madrid announced their 23-member squad for the upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-2026 season fixture against Olympique Marseille.

Real Madrid will play against Olympique Marseille in the UCL 2025-2026 season on Wednesday, September 17. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Jude Bellingham Returns To Squad After Recovery From Shoulder Surgery

One of the main talking points from the squad selection is the inclusion of Jude Bellingham. The England international has been out of the field after the end of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

On July 16, 2025, Jude Bellingham underwent shoulder surgery, for which he needed an adequate amount of rest.

The 22-year-old suffered a shoulder injury in November 2023. But the midfielder pushed himself to play at that point. He played almost 100 matches with an injury to his shoulder.

Bellingham signed for Real Madrid in July 2023. Since that, the youngster has played 100 matches, netting 38 goals. In the 2024-2025 season, the midfielder played 58 games and netted 15 goals and made 14 assists for Los Blancos.

Vinicius Junior, along with Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, have been added to the squad to take care of Los Blancos' attack in the upcoming match. Gonzalo, Brahim, and Mastantuono have also been added to the squad.

Real Madrid are in top form in recent times. Los Blancos are unbeaten in their previous five matches of the season. Real Madrid will play against Olympique Marseille after clinching a 1-2 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga, on September 13. The Whites hold the top spot in La Liga standings with 12 points and have a goal difference of +6.

Real Madrid Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fran González.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Trent, Asencio, Á. Carreras, Fran García and Huijsen.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Arda Güler and Ceballos.