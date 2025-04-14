Real Madrid Legend Luka Modric Ventures Into English Football, Set To Become Co-owner Of Former Premier League Club

Luka Modrid needs no introduction. The Real Madrid legend has been one of the finest midfielders of this era and, at the age of 39, is still going strong.

Luka Modric To Be Minority Co-owner Of Swansea City

The Croatian midfielder burst into the scene during his stint at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. He has again been linked with the English football but this time in a different manner. As per reports, Modric is on the verge of becoming a minority owner of the Championship side, Swansea City FC. As per eminent journalist Fabrizio Romano deal has been agreed between the both parties and an announcement could be made. He posted on X, “EXCLUSIVE: Luka Modrić, set to become new Minority Owner at Swansea. Modrić will become one of the owners of the Championship club, deal agreed. This does 𝐧𝐨𝐭 affect his pro career, as he wants to continue playing for Real Madrid again, as reported last month.”

Swansea are currently sitting 12th in the Championship and have been on a four-match unbeaten run. Modric's potential co-ownership in the club would not affect his Madrid career. The 39 year old is reportedly in talks to extend his current contract with Los Blancos, which is scheduled to expire at the end of this season. Modric is very well familiar with the English conditions, having spent four years in North London before moving to Spain in 2012.

Swansea City Used To Be A Big Name In The Premier League