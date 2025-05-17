Real Madrid's New Signing Dean Huijsen Receives Big Praise From Carlo Ancelotti, Calls Him 'Young Player With Great Potential'

Real Madrid announced the signing of the Spanish centre-back Dean Huijsen on Saturday, May 17th. The 20-year-old signed a five-year deal for a massive amount of 50 Million Pounds.

The young Spanish defender had a release clause of 50 million pound at the Premier League side Bournemouth, which was activated by the La Liga giants to sign him.

Real Madrid Release Official Statement To Confirm Dean Huijsen's Signing

In an official statement, Real Madrid announced the joining of Dean Huijsen who will join the club from June 1st.

"Real Madrid C. F. and AFC Bournemouth have reached an agreement for the transfer of Dean Huijsen, who will be linked to our club for the next five seasons, from 1 June 2025 to 30 June 2030," Los Blancos wrote in the official statement.

On the other hand, AFC Bournemouth also confirmed the signing of the 20-year-old defender, announcing that he will be leaving the English club after the end of the season.

"AFC Bournemouth can confirm that defender Dean Huijsen will join Real Madrid following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, with the Spanish side having activated a £50 million release clause," Bournemouth wrote in their official statement.

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Opens Up On Dean Huijsen's Signing

Ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Sevilla in the La Liga, Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti came at the pre-match press conference, and opened up on the signing of Dean Huijsen.

Ancelotti hailed the youngster and called him a great player with great potential. He added that signing the Huijsen was good.

The Italian manager also highlighted the reason behind Real Madrid's poor form in the ongoing season, saying that the injuries played a big role in the 2024-2025 season.

"Huijsen is a great, young player with great potential. The signing is very good. I'm very excited about all the players Madrid signs, because Madrid always wants to be at its best and will always be at its best. Last year, it wasn't even possible because we had [David] Alaba back in the squad, [Eder] Militao was doing well, [Dani] Carvajal was doing well... What's happened this season is that these injuries have hurt us," Ancelotti said as quoted by Goal.com.