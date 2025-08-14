Real Madrid's New Signing Franco Mastantuono Pledges Unwavering Commitment To Los Blancos: 'I Will Give My Life To This Jersey'

Franco Mastantuono during his first press conference for Real Madrid | Image: X/@realmadrid

La Liga giants Real Madrid unveiled Argentine teenager Franco Mastantuono ahead of the upcoming 2025-2026 season.

Earlier on Thursday, August 14th, Real Madrid held a unveiling ceremony at Real Madrid City, where the 18-year-old signed the official contract in front of Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez.

Franco Mastantuono Can Give Life For Real Madrid

While speaking at the event, Franco Mastantuono expressed his excitement after joining Los Blancos. The Argentine teenager said that he will give his life for the White jersey.

The youngster also thanked Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso for trusting him and bringing him to Madrid. He also hoped to achieve 'big things' at Real Madrid.

"I promise I will give my life to this jersey, it's the dream I have always had. Today, it comes true, today it begins. Thanks to Juni, José Ángel, the president, Xabi Alonso and all the team for trusting in me. They'll be playing alongside a fan on the pitch, I hope I can achieve big things at this club. Hala Madrid," Franco Mastantuono said as quoted by Real Madrid.

The Argentine will be wearing the number 30 jersey at Real Madrid. Despite tough competition from Paris Saint-Germain, it was Real Madrid who had the last laugh in signing the attacker.

Franco Mastantuono joined Real Madrid on a six-year deal from Argentine club River Plate.

The Argentine Teenager's Stats

Mastantuono played 64 matches for River Plate, scoring 10 goals. In the previous 2025 season, the youngster netted seven goals after playing 22 matches for River Plate.

With River Plate, the 18-year-old won the Super Cup in 2024.

In the previous 2024-2025 season, Real Madrid finished in second position on the La Liga standings with 84 points.