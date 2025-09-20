Real Madrid vs Espanyol Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?

Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler during the La Liga match against Real Sociedad | Image: AP

La Liga 2025-2026: Real Madrid will play against Espanyol in their upcoming La Liga fixture at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Saturday, September 20.

The match between Real Madrid and Espanyol is scheduled to start at 7:45 PM IST.

Real Madrid and Espanyol have faced 28 times against each other, and it's Los Blancos who have had an edge over their upcoming opponent. Real Madrid clinched 23 wins; meanwhile, Espanyol sealed three victories. Only two matches ended in a draw between the two sides.

Real Madrid had a stupendous start in this ongoing season, staying unbeaten so far. Los Blancos are coming into this game after beating Marseille 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) fixture.

Real Madrid hold the top spot in La Liga standings with 12 points and have a goal difference of +6.

On the other hand, Espanyol are also unbeaten in their previous five fixtures. Espanyol are coming into this fixture after a 3-2 victory over Mallorca in their previous fixture. Espanyol stand in the third place on the La Liga standings with 10 points and have a goal difference of +3.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga 2025-26 match will take place on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

Where Will The Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga 2025-26 match will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

What Time Will The Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga 2025-26 Match Start?

The Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 7:45 PM IST on Saturday.

Where Can You Watch The Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?