Real Madrid vs Juventus Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UCL Match In India?

Real Madrid vs Juventus: Real Madrid will lock horns with Juventus in the upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-2026 fixture at the iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, on Thursday, October 23.

The match between the two giants will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, on October 23.

Real Madrid and Juventus have faced each other 11 times so far. Out of which, Madrid clinched six wins and Juventus sealed three victories, while two games ended in a draw. The last time Real Madrid and Juventus locked horns was at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, on July 2. In their previous fixture, Los Blancos clinched a 1-0 win over the Turin-based club.

Real Madrid have clinched four wins and conceded one defeat in their previous five fixtures. Los Blancos are coming into this match after sealing a close 1-0 win over Getafe in La Liga. Real Madrid hold the top spot in La Liga standings with 24 points after playing nine league matches.

On the other hand, Juventus have failed to clinch a single win in their past five matches, drawing four and conceding one defeat. Juventus are coming into this match after suffering a 2-0 defeat against FC Como on October 19. Juventus hold the seventh place in the Serie A table with 12 points after playing 7 league matches.

Real Madrid vs Juventus, UCL 2025-2026 Live Streaming & Telecast Details

The Real Madrid vs Juventus UCL 2025-26 match will be live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The Real Madrid vs Juventus UCL 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?