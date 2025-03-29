Real Madrid vs Leganes Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India, USA And UK?

Updated March 30th 2025, 00:25 IST
Real Madrid will host Leganes in a high-voltage La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are just three points adrift of league leaders FC Barcelona and cannot afford to lose any more ground.
Madrid boast an excellent record against Leganes, having won 11 out of the 16 matches they have played so far. Ahead of the Copa del Rey semifinal against Real Sociedad, a win will boost their confidence.
Where will the Real Madrid vs Leganes La Liga match be played?
The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Leganes will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Spain.
When will the Real Madrid vs Leganes La Liga match be played?
The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Leganes will be played on Sunday, March 30, at 1:30 AM IST.
How to watch the Real Madrid vs Leganes La Liga match Live Telecast in India?
Unfortunately, the Real Madrid and Leganes La Liga match won’t have a live broadcast in India as there is no official broadcast partner for La Liga in the country.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Leganes live streaming of La Liga match in India?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid and Leganes La Liga match in India for free on gxr.world website.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Leganes live streaming of La Liga match in the USA?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid and Leganes La Liga match in the USA on ESPN Plus.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Leganes live streaming of La Liga match in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid and Leganes La Liga match on Premier Sports.
