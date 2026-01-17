Real Madrid vs Levante Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?

La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid will square off against Levante in their upcoming La Liga 2025-26 fixture at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, on Saturday, January 17.

The match between Real Madrid and Levante will kick off at 6:30 PM IST. The two teams have faced each other 25 times against each other, out of which Real Madrid clinched 16 wins and Levante sealed five games. Meanwhile, four games ended in a draw.

Real Madrid are not at their best form currently. Los Blancos have sealed three wins and conceded two defeats in their previous five matches. They are coming into this match after a humiliating defeat to Albacete in the Copa Del Rey on January 15. Following their defeat to FC Barcelona in the final match of the Spanish Super Cup 2025-26, Real Madrid have sacked head coach Xabi Alonso. In the meantime, Alvaro Arbeloa has been appointed as the head coach of Los Merengues. In the La Liga standings, Real Madrid hold the second spot with 45 points from 19 matches.

On the other hand, Levante have clinched only one win in their past five games, and conceded two defeats. Meanwhile, two matches ended in a draw. Levante are coming into this game after a 1-1 draw to Espanyol on January 11. Currently, Levante are holding the 19th spot in the La Liga 2025-26 standings with 14 points from 18 matches.

Real Madrid vs Levante Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Real Madrid vs Levante La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Levante La Liga 2025-26 match will take place on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

Where Will The Real Madrid vs Levante La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Levante La Liga 2025-26 match will take place at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

What Time Will The Real Madrid vs Levante La Liga 2025-26 Match Start?

The Real Madrid vs Levante La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where Can You Watch The Real Madrid vs Levante La Liga 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Real Madrid vs Levante La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Real Madrid vs Levante La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?