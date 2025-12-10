Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

A blockbuster clash is all set to happen in the UEFA Champions League. Two of the biggest teams in global football — Real Madrid and Manchester City — will collide inside the iconic Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

The much-anticipated group-stage encounter will be crucial for both sides as they are eyeing knockout qualification. This game could decide the fate of the participating teams' campaigns. The two former champions will aim to deliver an ace performance and strengthen their position in the UCL standings.

Real Madrid have had four out of five wins in the group-stage matches. But their recent performance in the domestic circuit was shaken after a 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo. They have three draws, a win and a loss in their last five matches in La Liga.

With some injury concerns at hand, Xabi Alonso may have to make tactical reshuffles to address the squad's deficiencies. Stars like Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé will be in the centre of attention as the team may rely on them to push ahead and pull off a win over Manchester City.

Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola, will be a formidable opponent for Real Madrid. While they experienced a trophyless season last year, they will be longing for a strong run this year in the UEFA Champions League.

Stars like Erling Haaland and Phil Foden will be the key attractions for Man City in the competition. A loss or a draw could hamper their chances of advancing, so winning will be crucial for the side.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 01:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will take place at Estadio Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain.

How To Watch The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.