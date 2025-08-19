Real Madrid vs Osasuna Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga 2025-26 Match Live In India?

La Liga action is all set to take over, and Real Madrid will be up for action. Los Blancos is all set to lock horns with Osasuna to commence their 2025-26 season of the Spanish Football League.

Madrid commences its season at its home, with the European giants looking to right the wrongs and regain dominance on a global scale. Winning titles would be their primary target under Xabi Alonso's reign.

For Osasuna, it would be a hostile environment. But the side has a chance to pull off an upset and start its La Liga campaign with a gigantic triumph.

Real Madrid Hosts Osasuna For Their Maiden La Liga 2025-26 Encounter

Real Madrid finished as the runner-ups against FC Barcelona, who went on to win the La Liga title. As Xabi Alonso takes charge, it will be his first match as the team manager. The task is daunting, as he has been assigned to bring Los Blancos back to their glory days after Carlo Ancelotti's exit.

As Osasuna officially commences its La Liga 2025-26 season, the club aims for a finish in the top half of the standings. The La Liga outfit finished ninth, and they need to push themselves in the season to aim for a better finish.

When Will the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga match will take place on Wednesday, August 10, 2025, at 12:30 AM IST.

Where Will the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga match will take place at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

How To Watch The Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga match live on the FanCode app and website with a subscription.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Predicted Line-Up

Real Madrid CF: Courtois(GK); Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Guler, Tchouameni, Valverde; Brahim, Mbappe, Vinicius