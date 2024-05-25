Advertisement

Toni Kroos is all set to play his final game in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night when the Spanish Champions Real Madrid face Real Betis. The Real Madrid fans are preparing a special farewell as they will say goodbye to one of their biggest sporting legends.

Where will Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga match be played?

The Liga match between Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga will be played at Real Madrid’s home stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu.

When will Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga match be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga will be played at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 26th.

How do I watch Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga in India?

The clash of the giants, Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga will be live telecasted in India on Sports 18.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Real Madrid vs Real Betis live streaming in India on the Jio Cinema app.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga live streaming in the USA?

In the USA, the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Betis will be broadcast live on ESPN +. The Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app and Fubo TV.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga live streaming in the UK?

Fans residing in the UK can watch Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga live streaming on the Premier Sports Player. The live broadcast of La Liga in UK will take place on Premier Sports.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga live streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga live streaming in Australia on Optus sport.