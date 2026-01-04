Real Madrid vs Real Betis Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?

La Liga 2025-2026: Real Madrid will lock horns with Real Betis in their upcoming La Liga 2025-2026 fixture at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, on Sunday, January 4.

The match between Real Madrid and Real Betis will kick off at 8:45 PM IST. The two teams have faced 26 times against each other, out of which Los Blancos clinched 14 wins, and Betis sealed five matches. Meanwhile, seven games ended in a draw. The last time these two teams faced each other, Betis sealed a 2-1 win over Madrid.

Real Madrid have clinched three wins and conceded two defeats in their previous five matches. They are coming into this game after sealing a 2-0 win over Sevilla on December 21. Los Blancos hold the second place on the La Liga standings with 42 points from 18 matches.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Real Betis have conceded only one defeat in their last five matches. Betis are coming into this game after a 4-0 win over Getafe on December 22. Real Betis hold the sixth place on the La Liga 2025-2026 standings with 28 points from 17 matches.

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga 2025-26 match will take place on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Where Will The Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga 2025-26 match will take place at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

What Time Will The Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga 2025-26 Match Start?

The Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 8:45 PM IST on Sunday.

Where Can You Watch The Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?