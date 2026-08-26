Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga In India?

Real Madrid will host Real Sociedad in a crucial La Liga clash at Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid have enjoyed a rich vein of form in this particular fixture having claimed 7 wins in the last 10 matches and will enter the match as utter favourites.

Carlos Espi's last-ditch goal helped Madrid kick off the new season with a much-needed win and this will carry forward in the next string of games. Madrid have strengthened their ranks with the arrival of number opf players and Jose Mourinho will have the onus to lead the club to a successful season after a disappointing last campaign.

On the other side, Real Sociedad have struggled for form and have lost both their La Liga matches so far.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga Live Streaming

When Will The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga Match Take Place?

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The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga match will take place on Thursday, August 27 (IST).

At What Time Will The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga Match Start?

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The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga match will take place at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga Match?

Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga match live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga Match Live on TV?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga match will not be available in India.