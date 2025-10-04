Updated 4 October 2025 at 21:14 IST
Real Madrid vs Villarreal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?
Real Madrid will play against Villarreal in their upcoming La Liga match on October 5.
La Liga 2025-2026: Real Madrid will lock horns with Villarreal in the upcoming La Liga fixture at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday, October 5.
The match between Real Madrid and Villarreal is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST. Real Madrid and Villarreal have faced 29 times, out of which Los Blancos clinched 14 wins and the opponents won four games. Meanwhile, 11 matches ended in a draw.
Real Madrid have won four matches in their previous five fixtures and conceded one defeat. Los Blancos are coming into this fixture after a 5-0 win over Kairat Almaty in their UCL fixture. Real Madrid hold the second place on the La Liga standings with 18 points after playing seven matches.
On the other hand, Villarreal won three games in their last five matches. They are coming into this match after a 2-2 draw against Juventus in their previous UCL fixture. Villarreal had a stunning start to the season and hold third place on the standings with 16 points after playing seven matches.
Real Madrid vs Villarreal Live Streaming & Telecast Details
When Will The Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?
The Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2025-26 match will take place on Sunday, October 5, 2025.
Where Will The Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?
The Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2025-26 match will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
What Time Will The Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2025-26 Match Start?
The Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday.
Where Can You Watch The Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2025-26 Match On Live TV?
The Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.
Where Can The Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?
The Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2025-26 match can be watched on live streaming on the FanCode website and app with a subscription.