Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?
Real Madrid face Real Oviedo in their upcoming La Liga match on Monday, August 25.
La Liga 2025-2026: Real Madrid will lock horns against Real Oviedo in their upcoming match of the ongoing La Liga 2025-2026 season, at Carlos Tartiere Stadium, on Monday, August 25.
The match between Madrid and Oviedo will kick off at 1 AM IST (Monday).
Real Oviedo will be underconfident as they take on Real Madrid in their upcoming match. Oviedo are coming into this fixture after conceding a 2-0 defeat against Villarreal in their previous match of the season. After playing their first match of the season, Real Oviedo hold the bottom-most place in the La Liga standings.
On the other hand, Real Madrid opened their La Liga 2025-2026 season with a 1-0 win over Osasuna, after Kylian Mbappe scored the winning goal from a spot kick. Los Blancos will be full of confidence in their forthcoming fixture. Real Madrid hold the eighth spot on the La Liga standings with three points.
Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid Live Streaming & Telecast Details
When Will the Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?
The Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will take place on Monday, August 25, 2025.
Where Will the Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?
The Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will take place at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium in Oviedo, Spain.
What time will the Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match start?
The Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 1 AM IST on Monday.
Where can you watch the Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match on live TV?
The Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.
Where can the Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match be watched on live streaming?
The Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match can be watched on live streaming on the FanCode website and app with a subscription.
