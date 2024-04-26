Advertisement

Real Madrid will be the guests when they will face Real Sociedad in an away match. Los Blancos are cruising towards the Spanish crown after they secured a win at last weekend's El Clasico, courtesy of Jude Bellingham's last-minute goal. Ancelloti's squad is strong as they race for the title and are eight points short of it. On the other hand, Sociedad will be in a quest to get themselves a qualification for the UEFA Europa League spot. Ahead of the clash, take a look at the all the live streaming details for the La Liga fixture.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga Match: All Details you need to know

When will the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming take place?

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming kicks off on Saturday, April 27th, 2024, at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming take place?

The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming will take place at the Reale Arena (Anoeta Stadium) in San Sebastian, Spain.

How to watch the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming via JioCinema. The live telecast of the play will be available on Sports 18 & Sports 18 HD.

How to watch the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Telecast via ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The match will kick off at 03:00 PM ET on Friday, April 16.

How to watch the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the US can watch the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming via viaplay and Premier Sports 1. The Live Stream of the match will be available via the LaLigaTV. The match-up will kick off at 08:00 PM BST on Friday, April 26.

How to watch the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming via Optus Sport. The match will kick off from 05:00 AM AEST on Saturday, April 27.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Premier League Match: Predicted XIs

Potential Real Sociedad XI: Remiro (GK); Odriozola, Le Normand, Pacheco, Galan; Zubimendi, Turrientes, Merino; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Lunin (GK); Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Garcia; Modric, Tchouameni, Ceballos; Diaz, Joselu, Vinicius Junior.