Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?

La Liga: Real Madrid will lock horns with Real Sociedad in their upcoming match of La Liga, at the iconic Anoeta Stadium, on Saturday, September 13.

The match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad is scheduled to kick off at 7:45 PM IST.

Real Madrid had a stunning start to the 2025-2026 season. Los Blancos are unbeaten after playing three La Liga matches so far. The Whites hold the top spot in the La Liga standings with nine points. Real Madrid are coming into this match after clinching a 2-1 win over Mallorca on August 31.

Before the match against Real Sociedad, Real Madrid have been struck with an injury crisis as the star defender injured a muscle in his left leg, and it is now being reported that the German footballer could be sidelined for around 12 weeks.

Rudiger will have a few more tests, but as of now, the injury is being reported as a serious one.

On the other hand, Real Sociedad are coming into this fixture after conceding a 1-0 defeat against Real Oviedo, on August 30. Sociedad had a poor start to the season, as they are yet to clinch their first win of the tournament.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will take place on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Where Will The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will take place at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Basque Country, Spain.

What Time Will The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Start?

The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 7:45 PM IST on Saturday.

Where Can You Watch The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?