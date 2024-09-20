sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:56 IST, September 20th 2024

Ridhima and Tvesa tied 17th at La Sella Open

Indian golfers Ridhima Dilawari and Tvesa Malik were tied 17th at 2-under 70 each at the end of the first round of the La Sella Open on the Ladies European Tour. The other two Indians, Pranavi Urs (even par 72) and Seher Atwal (73), were placed T-31 and T-63 respectively.

