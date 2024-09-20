Published 14:56 IST, September 20th 2024
Ridhima and Tvesa tied 17th at La Sella Open
Indian golfers Ridhima Dilawari and Tvesa Malik were tied 17th at 2-under 70 each at the end of the first round of the La Sella Open on the Ladies European Tour. The other two Indians, Pranavi Urs (even par 72) and Seher Atwal (73), were placed T-31 and T-63 respectively.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tvesa Malik | Image: X/@jswsports
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:56 IST, September 20th 2024