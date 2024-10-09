Published 06:38 IST, October 9th 2024
Roma upsets Wolfsburg and Lyon beats Galatasaray as women's Champions League begins
Roma opened its women's Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win against two-time champion Wolfsburg, while record eight-time winner Lyon beat tournament debutant Galatasaray 3-0 on Tuesday.All of Lyon's goals were headers, with France striker Kadidiatou Diani getting two of them in the Group match.
