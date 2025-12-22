Roy Keane Singles Out Manchester United Star After Aston Villa Defeat: 'You Have To Roll Your Sleeves Up'

Manchester United's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa did extensive damage to their top-four credentials in the Premier League. Despite an impressive display, Ruben Amorim's side failed to maintain their momentum in the top flight and are currently placed in 6th place with 26 points.

Roy Keane Slammed Manchester United Star After Aston Villa Defeat

Morgan Rogers scored a brace for Villa, while Matheus Cunha scored in successive games for United. Despite missing a number of key players, United threatened with a wave of attacks and controlled possession. Benjamin Sesko and Cunha missed a couple of gilt-edge chances; otherwise, the result could have been in United's favour.

Lack of defensive solidity has been an issue for United. Both goals came from Diogo Dalot's side, and the right back was caught nappinga few times. At the time of the second goal Dalot failed to block the cross led Rogers converted an easy chance. Roy Keane slammed the Portuguese defender inisisting he should have done more in these kinds of games.

On Sky Sports, he said, "You can have all the talent in the world, but you have to roll your sleeves up and when the game gets a bit tight you say you're going to do your bit for the team. This isn't a tricky winger, it's just a little shimmy. He's like yeah, have a cross. This ends up being the winning goal.

“It's not like someone's done a brilliant trick or run at him with real pace. You get down low, you get your body in position. You say if you're going to get a cross in, you're going to have to do remarkably well.”

Manchester United Suffered Bruno Fernandes Injury Headache

United's trouble further deepened after Bruno Fernandes injured himself in the proceedings. Just before halftime, the game came to a brief halt when Bruno appeared to hold his hamstring in pain. The United captain, however, played the rest of the half despite being clearly uncomfortable. Days after Fernandes firmly claimed that he was always ready for his squad, the injury happened.

