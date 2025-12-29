Ruben Amorim Points Out Huge Bruno Fernandes Impact At Manchester United: 'I Don't Know If He Wants My Job'

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been a pivotal part of the club since he joined the Premier League giants from Sporting CP. The United captain has been on the sidelines since a hamstring injury in the 102 defeat against Aston Villa in the English top flight.

Ruben Amorim Points Out Bruno Fernandes Impact At Manchester United

Despite the absence of their maverick captain, United showed sheer resilience against Newcastle United and defeated Eddie Howe's side 1-0. They will face relegation-threatened Wolves in the next game, and Bruno will not be available as he continues to recover from his injury.

Ahead of the match, manager Ruben Amorim spoke highly of the player. Amorim insisted the midfield maestro continues to help his teammates despite his injury. As quoted by The Independent, “He's the guy that is watching training even after treatment. He's going there. I don't know if he wants my job or not, but he's a leader. The guy is a leader.

“He's always speaking. That's why he's the captain. He has bad things sometimes, the way [he] moves his arms, but he has a lot of good things and he's always leaving the game. The practise, every time he makes recovery, he is the guy that is going to watch the other guys training in that day. So there is a lot of things that you guys don't see but that he does. He's a great leader all the time.”

Ruben Amorim Issued Manchester United Injury Update

Amorim has also issued a brief injury update ahead of the crunch Wolves game. United thrashed them 4-1 in the reverse fixture and are favourites for the game. He couldn't confirm whether Mason Mount, who had to be replaced in the last match, will be fit for the game.

