Zambia vs Morocco AFCON Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Cup of Nations Live In India?

Hosts Morocco will take on Zambia in an AFCON group stage game at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. Morocco are dubbed as one of the contenders for the AFCON title this time, and they are currently sitting top of Group A with four points.

Morocco have been boosted by the return of captain Achraf Hakimi. The PSG right back was suffering from an ankle injury, which he sustained while playing for the club.13 out of the 16 knockout places are still up for grabs as only Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria have secured qualification for the Round of 16.

Morocco showed their might in the 2022 FIFA World Cup when it staged a shocking win over Portugal in the quarterfinal. Morocco will ensure a top-two finish with a draw, while a win would confirm their top position in the group.

On the other side, Zambia will need to better Mali’s result against Comoros in order to have a chance of qualification.

Zambia vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations Live Streaming

When will the Zambia vs Morocco, Africa Cup of Nations Match take place?

The Zambia vs Morocco, Africa Cup of Nations match will take place on Tuesday.

Where will the Zambia vs Morocco, Africa Cup of Nations match take place?

The Zambia vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations will take place at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Morocco.

What time will the Zambia vs Morocco, Africa Cup of Nations match start?

The Zambia vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Zambia vs Morocco, Africa Cup of Nations match?

The Zambia vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations match will not have a live telecast in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Zambia vs Morocco, Africa Cup of Nations match?