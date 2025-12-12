Ruben Amorim Provides Benjamin Sesko Injury Update Ahead Of Manchester United vs Bournemouth Clash

Manchester United will seek to maintain the momentum when they host Bournemouth in the Premier League at Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim's side set up the tone with a 4-1 thrashing of Wolves last week.

Ruben Amorim Provided Manchester United Injury Update

United have flirted with the top four since the start of the season and are currently just one point adrift of 4th placed Chelsea. They have certainly shown improvements, but consistency will be key if they want to return to the UEFA Champions League. They finished 15th in the English top flight last season and went on to lose the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

The match against Bournemouth comes at a crucial juncture, and Amorim has provided a fitness update. He confirmed that both Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt won't be available against the Cherries, but Benjamin Sesko will be assessed ahead of the match. As per the official Manchester United site, he said, “Maguire is out, De Ligt is out. Ben we have to see.

“We have to see if he’s available. He had some [food] poisoning, but we’ll see. Let’s wait.

“We have two trainings still. The other two are out, Benjamin we will assess.”

Manchester United Recorded Profits In First Quarter

The Red Devils announced an operating profit of £13m in the first quarter of the new financial year, due to the cost-cutting measures by Sir Jim Ratcliffe. But the club's total debt has gone up to £1.29 billion, and it recorded a £140.3 million revenue, down from £143.1 million last year.

The club's total wage bill has also gone down significantly due to the departure of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. Commercial revenue and broadcasting revenue have also dipped at £85.3 million and £31.3 million respectively due to the absence of European games at Old Trafford.