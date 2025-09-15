Ruben Amorim Retains Manchester United Support Despite Humiliating Derby Defeat To Manchester City: Reports

Manchester United's crisis further deepened with their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the much-anticipated Premier League derby on Sunday. Ruben Amorim has failed to guide his side to consecutive wins in the English top flight this season.

Ruben Amorim Retains Manchester United Confidence

United backed their manager heavily in the transfer market and splashed the bucks to bring in the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Senne Lammens. This is Amorim's first full-fledged season as Manchester United manager, and the Red Devils haven't been impressive so far. But as per reports, despite the Manchester derby defeat, Ruben Amorim has retained the confidence of the club hierarchy.

As per Sky Sports, there has been discontent and frustration, but the club doesn't want to reach a consensus hurriedly and wants to restore its confidence in the Portuguese manager for the long term. United face Chelsea in the next match, and the Red Devils will hope for a change in their fortunes. With no European football this term, no excuse would be sufficient if United don't secure Champions League football next season.

Has Kobbie Mainoo Lost His Place?

Amorim has faced severe criticism due to his tactics and approach to the game. But the former Sporting CP manager insisted he will not change his formations and will seek to turn the tide, riding on his belief. Kobbie Mainoo's Manchester United future remains a curious case. The midfielder reportedly wanted to leave the club in search of more game time, but Amorim blocked his path and wants the midfielder to work hard to earn his rights.