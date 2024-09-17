sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:07 IST, September 17th 2024

Scotland-born Tom Sermanni named as interim coach of Australian women's soccer team

Scotland-born Tom Sermanni has been named interim head coach of the Australian women's soccer team, his third time in charge of the Matildas.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Tom Sermanni
New Zealand coach Tom Sermanni listens to national anthems prior to the Algarve Cup semifinal women’s soccer match between New Zealand and Italy at the Bela Vista stadium, in Parchal, Portugal | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
