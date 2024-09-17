Published 11:07 IST, September 17th 2024
Scotland-born Tom Sermanni named as interim coach of Australian women's soccer team
Scotland-born Tom Sermanni has been named interim head coach of the Australian women's soccer team, his third time in charge of the Matildas.
New Zealand coach Tom Sermanni listens to national anthems prior to the Algarve Cup semifinal women’s soccer match between New Zealand and Italy at the Bela Vista stadium, in Parchal, Portugal | Image: AP
