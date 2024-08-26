Published 10:40 IST, August 26th 2024
Seattle Reign retire Megan Rapinoe's jersey, beat North Carolina Courage 1-0 in stoppage time
The Seattle Reign retired former star Megan Rapinoe’s No. 15 jersey and then capped the celebration with a 1-0 stoppage-time victory over the North Carolina Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League on Sunday night.
Megan Rapinoe acknowledges fans during a ceremony to retire her jersey before an NWSL soccer match against the North Carolina Courage in Seattle. | Image: AP
