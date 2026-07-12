Senegal Sacks Coach Pape Bouna Thiaw After Exit From FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacked coach Pape Bouna Thiaw on Saturday, citing the team's disappointing FIFA World Cup campaign as the reason for the change.

The Lions of Teranga had entered the tournament with high expectations after defeating Morocco in January's Africa Cup of Nations final and were widely tipped to challenge for the title.

However, their World Cup campaign fell well short of expectations, as per Reuters.

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They lost their opening two group-stage matches to France and Norway before suffering a dramatic 3-2 extra-time defeat to Belgium in the round of 32, despite leading 2-0 with just five minutes of normal time remaining.

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Thiaw, 45, had been due to begin a five-match suspension in September at the start of Senegal's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign after leading his players off the pitch in protest against the penalty awarded to Morocco during January's final in Rabat.

French newspaper L'Equipe reported, as per Reuters, that former France midfielder and World Cup winner Patrick Vieira, who was born in Dakar, is among the leading candidates to succeed him.