September 28th 2024
Serhou Guirassy scores twice in Dortmund's 4-2 comeback win over local rival Bochum
Serhou Guirassy scored twice and won a penalty as Borussia Dortmund overturned a two-goal deficit to beat local rival Bochum 4-2 in the Bundesliga on Friday ahead of facing Celtic in the Champions League next week.
Associated Press Television News
Serhou Yadaly Guirassi celebrates with Karim Adeyemi and Emre Can after scoring his side's third goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum at Westfalenstadion | Image: AP
September 28th 2024