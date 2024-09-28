sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |

Published 09:41 IST, September 28th 2024

Serhou Guirassy scores twice in Dortmund's 4-2 comeback win over local rival Bochum

Serhou Guirassy scored twice and won a penalty as Borussia Dortmund overturned a two-goal deficit to beat local rival Bochum 4-2 in the Bundesliga on Friday ahead of facing Celtic in the Champions League next week.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Serhou Yadaly Guirassi
Serhou Yadaly Guirassi celebrates with Karim Adeyemi and Emre Can after scoring his side's third goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum at Westfalenstadion | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:41 IST, September 28th 2024