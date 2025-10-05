Sevilla vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga In India?

FC Barcelona in their previous fixture in La Liga | Image: X/@FCBarcelona

FC Barcelona will seek to return to winning ways when they take on Sevilla in a La Liga clash on Saturday. With Real Madrid winning against Villarreal, Barcelona could dethrone them from the top if they maintain their unbeaten run in the Spanish top flight.

Barcelona have won their last seven encounters against Sevilla, and given their current form, it shouldn't pose a great threat. Both Lamine Yamal and Raphinha won't be available for this clash so Marcus Rashford is expected to start on the wings. The Manchester United loanee has been in great form and there have already been reports of his move being made a permanent one.

The Catalans did a double over Sevilla last season, but the home side has always proved to be a tough nut to crack, and tempers could flare in this clash.

La Liga 2025-26, Sevilla vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will the Sevilla vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Sevilla vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match will take place on Saturday, October 5.

Where Will the Sevilla vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Sevilla vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match will take place at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Spain.

What time will the Sevilla vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match start?

The Sevilla vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 7:45 PM IST.

Where can you watch the Sevilla vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match on live TV?

The Sevilla vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can the Sevilla vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match be watched on live streaming?