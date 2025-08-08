Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Match In India?

NorthEast United will gear up for a majestic showdown against local rivals Shillong Lajong FC in a Durand Cup Group E encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong. The match will kick off at 7 PM IST on Friday.

Riding on a hat-trick from Alaaeddine Ajaraie, NorthEast United hammered Malaysian Armed Forces 3-1 to start their Durand Cup defence. But Shillong Lajong too have shown their strong grit in the two Durand Cup matches so far. They thrashed the Malaysian side 6-0, followed by a strong 3-1 win over Rangdajied United in the Shillong derby.

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming

When will the Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2025 Match be played?

The Durand Cup 2025 match between Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC will be played on Friday. The match will kick off at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2025 match be played?

The Durand Cup 2025 match between Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2025 match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Durand Cup match between Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC will be available on Sony Sports Network. Matches can be viewed on the Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2025 match in India?